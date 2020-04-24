Target to donate 1 lakh face shield masks by May: Venture Centre

Worn over the regular face mask, the shield can keep the user protected from infections. Worn over the regular face mask, the shield can keep the user protected from infections.

What started as a small-scale activity at Venture Centre three weeks ago has now turned into a full-fledged manufacturing unit of face shield masks.

These user-friendly masks have been supplied free of cost to police, medical staff at hospitals, sanitation workers, survey teams and volunteers, all of whom have been involved in field and frontline activities ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in the city.

Every shield is equipped with OHP and MDF sheets, an elastic band that doesn’t weigh much and is easy to wear. Each shield also comes with three additional sheets, so that the user can wear the shield for many days.

Worn over the regular face mask, the shield can keep the user protected from infections. “For instance, nurses are advised to replace the sheet once after three days of use,” said Mona Patil, co-ordinator for delivery of face shield masks at Venture Centre, an incubation centre operating under the aegis of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory.

By Friday, the team had supplied 50,000 face shield maks in Pune, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Lonavala and Panvel, and the request list for shields is only growing. On Thursday, 1,000 shields were donated to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

“Our target is to donate 1 lakh shields by May,” said Patil.

Even though the demand for these shields are at an all-time high, the team members are now involved in putting together a machine that will help them in faster assembly of shields. “At present, every sheet needs to be manually punched to create holes. We are working on creating a set-up that will help us drill holes onto multiple sheets in one go,” added Patil, who said raw material was being procured well in advance.

