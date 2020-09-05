Tanzanian national held with cocaine worth Rs 3.3L

Police identified the accused as James Hillary Ausi (27), native of Mwanza in Tanzania, who is currently residing at Kondhwa Budruk. (Representational)

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police arrested a Tanzanian national with possession of cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh on Friday.

Police identified the accused as James Hillary Ausi (27), native of Mwanza in Tanzania, who is currently residing at Kondhwa Budruk.

Police inspector Vijay Tikole and assistant inspector Bapu Raykar of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the crime branch nabbed James on the Kondhwa-Yevalewadi Road while he was on his two-wheeler.

Fifty five grams of cocaine were recovered from him, police said. Along with this, his cell phone and a two-wheeler were also seized. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An FIR in the case was lodged at Kondhwa police station. Police are investigating to find out where James procured the cocaine and to whom he was planning to sell it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd