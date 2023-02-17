Tanzanian drug peddler arrested during combing operation, cocaine worth Rs 23 lakh seized: police

Pune City Police arrested a Tanzanian drug peddler during a massive ‘all-out’ combing operation conducted between 9 am on Wednesday (February 15) and 2 am on Thursday (February 16), in view of the Kasba Assembly by-poll and upcoming festivals like Mahashivratri and Shiv Jayanti,on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Police identified the accused as James Darlington Laymol (32), and recovered 116.3 gram of cocaine worth Rs 23.26 lakh from his possession, said officials, adding that three cellphones, a motorcycle, some cash, and other items were also seized during the search.

Senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said, “Our team arrested Laymol from Jadhav Nagar in Handewadi area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor police station, during the combing operation… A native of Tanzania, Laymol came to India for education in 2012 on a student visa. In 2020, his name cropped up during the investigation of a cocaine seizure case lodged at the Kondhwa police station. He has been a wanted accused in that case for the last two-and-a-half years.”

Police recently got a tip-off that Laymol, who earlier operated from Delhi, shifted to Pune about two months ago. A fresh FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Lonikalbhor police station, and assistant inspector Shailaja Jankar is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, during the combing operation monitored by Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr and Joint Commissioner Sandip Karnik, teams of police personnel checked the whereabouts of 3,707 history-sheeters in different parts of Pune, while action was taken against 538 such offenders.

According to a press release on Thursday, five people have been arrested for illegal possession of sharp weapons during the combing operation so far.

Police checked 544 hotels and lodges across the city, while an illegal hookah parlour in Mundhwa area was also busted. Railway stations, bus stops, and other such locations were also checked.