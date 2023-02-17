scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Tanzanian drug peddler arrested during combing operation, cocaine worth Rs 23 lakh seized: police

Police identified the accused as James Darlington Laymol (32), and recovered 116.3 gram of cocaine worth Rs 23.26 lakh from his possession, said officials, adding that three cellphones, a motorcycle, some cash, and other items were also seized during the search.

According to a press release on Thursday, five people have been arrested for illegal possession of sharp weapons during the combing operation so far. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Tanzanian drug peddler arrested during combing operation, cocaine worth Rs 23 lakh seized: police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pune City Police arrested a Tanzanian drug peddler during a massive ‘all-out’ combing operation conducted between 9 am on Wednesday (February 15) and 2 am on Thursday (February 16), in view of the Kasba Assembly by-poll and upcoming festivals like Mahashivratri and Shiv Jayanti,on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Police identified the accused as James Darlington Laymol (32), and recovered 116.3 gram of cocaine worth Rs 23.26 lakh from his possession, said officials, adding that three cellphones, a motorcycle, some cash, and other items were also seized during the search.

Senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said, “Our team arrested Laymol from Jadhav Nagar in Handewadi area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor police station, during the combing operation… A native of Tanzania, Laymol came to India for education in 2012 on a student visa. In 2020, his name cropped up during the investigation of a cocaine seizure case lodged at the Kondhwa police station. He has been a wanted accused in that case for the last two-and-a-half years.”

Police recently got a tip-off that Laymol, who earlier operated from Delhi, shifted to Pune about two months ago. A fresh FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Lonikalbhor police station, and assistant inspector Shailaja Jankar is investigating the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

Meanwhile, during the combing operation monitored by Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr and Joint Commissioner Sandip Karnik, teams of police personnel checked the whereabouts of 3,707 history-sheeters in different parts of Pune, while action was taken against 538 such offenders.

According to a press release on Thursday, five people have been arrested for illegal possession of sharp weapons during the combing operation so far.

More from Pune

Police checked 544 hotels and lodges across the city, while an illegal hookah parlour in Mundhwa area was also busted. Railway stations, bus stops, and other such locations were also checked.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 00:42 IST
Next Story

Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav at Shivneri fort from tomorrow

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close