Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Tanzanian among 2 arrested; cocaine worth Rs 7.58L seized

Khan and Faumi, a Tanzanian native, live in Kondhwa, police said. Acting on a tip-off, an ANC team laid a trap to nab them.

Police suspect they were planning to sell the illegal substance in the city.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch, on Thursday, arrested two persons including a Tanzanian national for alleged possession of cocaine. Police have identified the accused as Beka Hamis Faumi (46) and Arshad Ahmed Iqbal Khan (42).

Khan and Faumi, a Tanzanian native, live in Kondhwa, police said. Acting on a tip-off, an ANC team laid a trap to nab them. Faumi and Khan were arrested in Kondhwa on Thursday. Police seized their cellphones and upon searching them, recovered 36.920 gm cocaine estimated to cost Rs 7,58,600 .

Police suspect they were planning to sell the illegal substance in the city.

“Faumi is a history sheeter. He was arrested earlier for possesion of cocaine and Mephedrone.After being released from Yerwada jail a few months ago, Faumi went back to trading narcotics,” said Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 01:33 IST
