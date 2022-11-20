Tanker hits 30 vehicles near Pune’s Navale Bridge area, multiple injured

In a major accident in Pune’s Navale Bridge area on Sunday, a tanker went on to hit at least 30 vehicles after a suspected brake failure.

Local police, fire brigade and other agencies have responded to the incident in which multiple injuries are feared.

According to information shared by the local police and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority fire brigade, the incident took place around 8.30 pm.

An officer from Sinhagad Police station said: “Primary information suggests that a tanker went on to hit at least 30 vehicles following a suspected brake failure. The number of damaged vehicles can be more. Some injured persons have been taken to a nearby hospitals. We do not know the number of injured as of now. Rescue teams and ambulances from the fire department have reached the spot and have launched relief effort.”