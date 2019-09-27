Tangewala Colony residents recall nightmare: ‘There was no help from govt agencies, it was complete panic’

As heavy rain tapered off on Thursday morning, residents of Tangewala Colony in Sahakarnagar returned to their huts, only to find a grim trail of devastation awaiting them.

Tangewala Colony was the area worst hit in the incessant rain. Four residents of the colony died in two wall collapse incidents and two others were washed away. Their bodies were found later. The colony was flooded with water from Ambil Odha, a stream passing through the city, which damaged a large number of huts, stalls and shops.

The deceased were identified as Janhavi Jagannath Sadavar (35), her son Shritej Sadavar (8), Rohit Bharat Aamle (14), Santosh Mahadev Kadam (55), Jyotsna Santosh Rane (40) and Lakshmi Shankar Pawar (69).

Janhavi, Shritej, Rohit and Santosh died in two separate incidents of wall collapse in the same area. Rane and Pawar were washed away in water gushing from the overflowing stream.

Rohit Aamle’s grandfather, Bhimrao Shinde, said, “…The incident is shocking… We have been living in this colony for many years, but we have never seen something like this. Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, water gushed in with great force… within a few minutes, the water level rose to about eight to ten feet… there was complete panic. Despite calling the fire brigade repeatedly, there was no help from any government agency… local people were helping each other move out of the area.”

“Rohit was standing near the compound wall… a woman was also at the spot along with her son. Suddenly, the wall collapsed over them. All three died in the incident….,” said Shinde.

Another resident, Kailas Tukaram Shinde, said, “As the water level started rising, we left all our belongings behind and tried to move to safer spots. The water level came down in the early hours of Thursday, but most of our belongings were damaged… Now, the government officials have come to us for panchanama. But nobody came to help during such an emergency situation.” He added, “It was a nightmare… the toll was relatively lower as most residents were awake when the water started flowing into the area, and they managed to move to safe places by helping each other…”.

Jitendra Gaikwad, who works as a driver, was trying to remove water and rubble from his hut on Thursday morning. “The situation was scary. There was no way for us to move out. Water was flowing inside our hut from all sides. Locals pulled us out on the tin shed floor. I sustained injuries but managed to get out alive…,” said Gaikwad.

Another resident, Santosh Rane, said he saw his wife, Jyotsna, get washed away in the floodwater. “We were helpless…. We found her body after some time,” he said.

Senior Police Inspector of Dattawadi police station, Devidas Ghevare, said, “Our team was helping the residents stuck in flooded areas throughout the night in Ambil Odha Vasahat, Sahakarnagar. Police rescued several people, including senior citizens, who were unable to move out.”

Local corporator and Congress leader Ulhas alias Aba Bagul said, “We did whatever we could to save people and property…. But the disaster management system was not in place when the situation worsened. We discussed this with the Pune Municipal Commissioner. We hope steps will be taken to prevent such situations henceforth.”