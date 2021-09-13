Tamil Nadu man arrested for cheating Chinchwad woman of Rs 11 lakh in marriage fraud

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating a Chinchwad woman to the tune of Rs 11 lakh and entering into a “false marriage” by signing fake documents.

The police have identified the accused as Premraj Thevraj, a resident of Chennai. An FIR was registered at the Nigdi police station on Sunday.

As per a press release issued on Monday, the woman met the man through a matrimony site last year. He said he would marry her and after phone conversations for about three months, he sought financial help from her. The police said the accused got Rs 11,04,500 from the complainant.

Then, he allegedly called the woman to Chennai and when she reached there, he made her sign fake marriage documents. He also gave her a fake marriage certificate, the police said. Then he allegedly asked her to take a loan of Rs 80 lakhs in her name for him and when she refused, he threatened to harm her parents.