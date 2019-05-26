Talk on mental illness and schizophrenia held at Indian Medical Association

Written by Varsha Jayaprasad

The Schizophrenia Awareness Association held a talk at the Indian Medical Association to raise awareness about schizophrenia and mental illness on May 24 — World Schizophrenia Day.

As much as 1 per cent of the world’s population suffers from schizophrenia, which is a mental disorder that usually appears in late adolescence or early adulthood.

It is characterised by delusions, hallucinations and other cognitive difficulties, and can often be a lifelong struggle.

The first speaker at the programme was Magsaysay Award winner Dr Bharat Watwani. Watwani has been running an NGO called Shraddha, which works for mental health patients, since 1988. Watwani discussed the stigma towards psychiatry and mental health he faced while establishing his NGO.

The second speaker was Dr R Srinivasa Murthy, who is a retired professor at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.