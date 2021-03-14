Talk on breast cancer awareness held in Pune

Founder Director of ModSquad Shakun Sethi said, "This year, while organising a fun-filled event, we included a talk on breast cancer awareness by renowned oncologist Dr C B Koppikar from Jehangir Hospital.” (Source: Pixabay)

ModSquad Entertainment Et.AI organised an event as part of the International Women’s Day celebration at Westin Hotel recently. Women from all walks of life participated in the event.

Founder Director of ModSquad Shakun Sethi said, “We try to bring in a holistic experience for all women through our flagship event Chai & Gupshup on International Women’s Day. We focus on all the aspects that go into making a woman’s life fulfilling and happy. This year, while organising a fun-filled event, we included a talk on breast cancer awareness by renowned oncologist Dr C B Koppikar from Jehangir Hospital.”

Bollywood actor and TV anchor Aman Yatan Verma was a guest at the event. Verma said he had lived for a couple of years in Pune and always enjoys coming back to the city.

International public relations expert, author and influencer Shabnam Asthana was the Guest of Honour. Asthana said: “The fun and enjoyment provided the perfect backdrop to the event, which conveyed crucial messages on breast cancer awareness that still a majority of women do not take seriously and neglect.”

