Road caves in near Pune, admin calls it part of planned testing

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AFTER VIDEOS of a ‘road cave-in’ in Sambhajinagar area of Talegaon in Maval taluka of Pune district went viral, the administration of the Talegaon Municipal Council on Sunday said the occurrence was part of a planned technical test under the water supply scheme.
“’The incident is not a result of substandard work or an unexpected accident, but rather an occurrence during a planned technical test under the water supply scheme,” the TMC administration said, after videos and reports circulated on social media about water surfacing on the road in the main market area of Sambhajinagar in Talegaon Dabhade city and the subsequent road cave-in.
The civic administration said, “Under the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council’s water supply scheme, various water tanks, main pressure lines, and distribution pipelines have been installed across the city. As part of this scheme, a planned technical test of the outlet line of the newly constructed water tank in Sambhajinagar was being conducted on Saturday.”
VIDEO | Pune: Pipeline testing triggers massive water burst on a newly built road in Talegaon Dabhade.
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qULodraEr1
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2026
Officials and technical staff from the Water Supply Department, the concerned contractor, and public representatives were present during this testing.
“The main drinking water pipeline in question was laid approximately a year and a half ago. Since the road is a busy main market thoroughfare, it was asphalted prior to the final testing to avoid inconvenience to the citizens. As a precautionary measure before commencing the scheduled test, traffic on the route was temporarily suspended. After water was released from the tank, the high pressure caused the water to surface from underground,” the administration said.
Upon noticing this, the technical team immediately closed the main valve and stopped the flow of water. Subsequently, the site was promptly cleared, and the necessary measurements for pipeline repair have been taken. The remaining work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, the administration said. “Once the work is finished, the contractor will restore the road and the surrounding area to its original condition,” it added.