Road caves in near Pune, admin calls it part of planned testing

AFTER VIDEOS of a ‘road cave-in’ in Sambhajinagar area of Talegaon in Maval taluka of Pune district went viral, the administration of the Talegaon Municipal Council on Sunday said the occurrence was part of a planned technical test under the water supply scheme.

“’The incident is not a result of substandard work or an unexpected accident, but rather an occurrence during a planned technical test under the water supply scheme,” the TMC administration said, after videos and reports circulated on social media about water surfacing on the road in the main market area of Sambhajinagar in Talegaon Dabhade city and the subsequent road cave-in.