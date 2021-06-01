Talegaon Municipal Council Chief Officer among four booked for bribery in three cases

After verification of the bribe demand, the ACB officials registered an offence against Poshetty and Mind at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The State Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday booked four persons including Chief Officer of Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council in three separate cases of bribery in Pune district.

In the first case, the ACB has booked Shyam Laxman Poshetty (44), the Chief Officer of Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council and his aide Vishal Mind (33), who is a garden supervisor in the same body, on the charges of demanding bribe amount of Rs 9 lakh from a contractor. ACB officials said that the complainant’s firm had been awarded a contract of a civic work in Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council. To clear his bills, Mind allegedly demanded a bribe amount of Rs 9 lakh on behalf of Poshetty.

After verification of the bribe demand, the ACB officials registered an offence against Poshetty and Mind at Talegaon Dabhade police station, under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the second case of bribery, the ACB has caught a 39-year-old lawyer who had been assigned by the District Legal Services Authority to represent the woman complainant in the family. The lawyer identified as Harikishan Soni allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant woman in spite of being assigned by the government body for which he was slated to get a fee. As the lawyer demanded the bribe, the woman whom he was assigned to represent, approached the ACB. Subsequently a trap was laid and Soni was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe. He has been booked in an offence registered at Shivajinagar police station.

In the third case, the ACB has booked a 56-year-old Co-operatives Officer in Shirur for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant whose moneylender’s license was up for renewal at the office of Assistant Registrar of Cooperatives at Shirur. The officer Shivaji Gavhane allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs 20,000 and accepted Rs 15,000 following a negotiation. He was caught red handed while accepting the bribe. He has been booked at an offence registered at Shirur police station.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.