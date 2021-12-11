Taleb Shah to lead Maharashtra at senior Hockey nationals

Forward Taleb Shah will lead an 18-member Maharashtra squad at the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2021, to be held at Major Dhyanchand stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad from Saturday.

The team underwent a selection process spanning three weeks, which was overlooked by former Olympians Ajit Lakra, Dr Dhanraj Pillay, Vikram Pillay and 1990 World Cupper Edgar Mascarenhas, who has also been entrusted the responsibility of mentoring the team.

Maharashtra will bank on the experience of former India goalkeeper Akash Chikte and a couple of India campers in Darshanvibhav Gawkar and Venkatesh Kenche.

Maharashtra have been grouped along with Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Bihar in Pool H.

Maharashtra will open their campaign against Hockey Mizoram on Sunday, December 12.

Team: Taleb Shah (C), Akash Chikte (GK), Moses Pullanthara, Akshay Avhad, Rahul Shinde, Aniket Gurav, Ajit Shinde, Mohd Nizamuddin, Venkatesh Kenche, Tikaram Thakulla, Darshanvibhav Gawkar, Yogesh Borkar, Pranav Mane, Rajat Sharma, Pratap Shinde, Gufran Shaikh, Karan Thakur, Arvind Yadav

Coach: Edgar Mascarenhas

Manager: Sagar Singh Thakur