Taking idea from CID plot, 2 teens murder elderly woman, rob her valuables; detained

Two minor boys, 14 and 16 years old, allegedly planned and killed a 70-year-old woman after getting the idea to do so by watching popular crime show CID. The woman, Shalini Sonawane, was found dead at her house in Hingne Khurd on October 30. Money and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.6 lakh had been stolen from her residence.

The teenagers have been detained, said police.

According to a police press release, during the investigation, one policeman was told by children playing near a temple close to the crime scene that while they were planning to have panipuri on October 30, two of their friends had rushed home in a hurry without eating it.

During further probe, police found “suspicious movement” by the two teen boys in footage from some CCTV cameras in the area. So, the investigation team nabbed them for questioning.

“Investigation revealed that one of the minor boys had the habit of committing thefts at his house. The two boys knew the old woman well and often visited her residence. They knew where she kept her money and ornaments. After watching CID… they decided to rob her when she was alone at home. Accordingly, the two boys went to her home around 1.30 pm on October 30 when she was alone and watching TV,” stated the press release.

“The boys also started watching TV with the old woman. But later, they attacked the woman, and blocked her mouth and nose, killing her. They robbed Rs 93,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 67,500 from the house and escaped from the spot,” it added.

To avoid leaving behind fingerprints at the crime scene, the boys allegedly wore gloves after getting the idea from the TV serial. Police said they have recovered the robbed valuables from the boys.