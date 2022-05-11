Take steps to check rising inflation or face the wrath of women across country: Sule to PM

Taking on the BJP-led Union government on the issue of high inflation, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Parliamentarian Supriya Sule on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately take steps to check the rising inflation or “face the wrath of women across the country”.

“I am an MP but before that I am a woman and a housewife. We are not protesting for the sake of it. The biggest challenge in the country is of high inflation and the Union government is completely ignoring it. For last two months, we were asking the Union government to take necessary steps to keep a check on inflation but they did not listen to us,” said Sule at a protest organised by the city unit of NCP.

On LPG cylinder, she said, “There are hoardings of the PM handing over LPG cylinder to poor women but the government records state that around one crore beneficiaries have not refilled the cylinder again. We trusted the prime minister and on his appeal gave up the subsidy on LPG cylinder to enable the poor to avail the subsidy. But even they are not getting subsidy. Where has the money gone?” Sule asked.

She urged her party workers to take up protests across the city and stand by the common citizens. “We are not angry with you (the PM) but wondering how come the Union government is insensitive on the issue of high inflation. On behalf of all women of the country, I am appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the governments of all the states into confidence and work towards reducing the inflation. If the women get angry, then they will unsettle the Union government,” said the NCP Member of Parliament (MP).

She said that it was unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has failed in its responsibilities but has been blaming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

City NCP chief Prashant Jagtap raised slogans against the Union government while party spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh recited a poem criticising the BJP rule.