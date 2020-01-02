Tables turned: In PMC, ruling BJP tries to corner new alliance of Sena-NCP-Cong on city issues

Pune Municipal Corporation. Pune Municipal Corporation.

After being frequently cornered by the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena over city issues such as shortage of water and medical facilities, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), led by Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, has now started cornering the three-party alliance that has come to power in the state.

In a communication to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mohol urged the state government to give directions to the authorities concerned to approve the formation of a medical education trust to start the process of setting up a medical college run by the civic body.

“The PMC had passed a resolution in August last year to set up a medical education trust to start its medical college, which will be named the Bharatratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college. The state Urban Development department had raised certain queries on the proposal in November and the civic administration has addressed them,” said Mohol.

The civic administration is in the process of getting the state government’s nod for setting up the trust, he said, adding that the project will pick up pace if the relevant permissions are granted as early as possible.

Earlier, Mohol’s predecessor and newly-elected MLA Mukta Tilak had urged the state government to provide 17 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water to the city, to meet the increasing demands of its residents. “The population of the city was 32 lakh in 2011 but it has now increased to nearly 50 lakh. The inclusion of 11 more villages in the PMC and influx of the migrant population has increased the population to 55 lakh,” she had said.

At least 17 to 18 TMC water per year was needed to meet the drinking water supply requirements of the city, Tilak said, adding that the PMC receives only 11 TMC water every year. “Local residents have been using water judiciously but there is need for more water to meet their demands. There is ample stock in the dams supplying water to the city, so the state government should allot 17 TMC water for the city,” said Tilak.

Incidentally, the same demands were being made by the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, when the BJP was in power in the state. These political parties had also held protests to demand increased quota of water for the city.

