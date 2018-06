Table Tennis: Anikit Koparkar beats Tushar Joshi in pre-quarters

Top seed Aniket Koparkar beat Tushar Joshi at the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association’s second state ranking table tennis tournament,going on in Dombivali. Koparkar won against Joshi in four sets.

In the other matches that were played Jay Modak beat M Chiplukar. In the Women’s Singles event,Mamta Prabhu beat Sai Bakre and Vedika Garg beat Juhi Dhote .

RESULTS

Men singles

Pre-Quarterfinals:Aniket Koparkar bt Tushar Joshi 11/3,11/2,11/1,11/6; Jay Modak bt Mahendra Chiplunkar 7/11,11/4,11/5,11/9,7/11,11/13,11/3; Noel Pinto bt Prasad Naik 12/10,11/8,11/13,1/7,11/8; Tanmay Datta bt Upendra Mulye 6/11,11/5,11/7,6/11,7/11,16/14,11/8; Eric Fernandes bt Hrishikesh Kulkarni 11/1,6/11,11/6,8/11,11/4,11/2; Zubin Taraporwala bt Chandrashekhar Gole 2/11,11/6,14/16,11/6,11/7,11/9; Gaurav Parte bt Paresh Murekar 11/8,11/3,11/6,12/1; Omkar Torgalkar bt Dheeraj Rai 11/3,7/11,11/5,11/7,11/6

Women Singles

Pre-Quarterfinals: Mamta Prabhu bt Sai Bakre 11/6,11/7,11/6,11/4; Vedika Garg bt Juhi Dhote 7/11,10/12,11/6,11/ 3,11/9,12/10; Sanjukta Sen bt Mrunmayee Mhatre 10/12,11/6,11/9,11/

9,9/11,11/9; Radhika Patkar bt Janhavi Deshpande 5/11,11/9,11/3,11/6,11/9; Shweta Parte bt Runa Roy 11/4,11/8,11/7,12/1; Shruti Talnikar bt Charvi Kawle 11/7,13/11,11/6,10/

12,12/14,11/8; Devika Bhide bt Gautami Dange 8/11,11/2,11/5,11/2,

11/5; Ashlesha Bodas bt Deepti Chaphekar 11/7,11/9,11/6,11/8

