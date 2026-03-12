T20 World Cup victory celebrations: Pune lawyer files police complaint against Hardik Pandya for ‘insulting’ national flag

Bidkar claimed that Pandya’s actions were an offence under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971. (File image)

A Pune-based lawyer has filed a complaint against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the celebrations after Indian team’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Ahmedabad.

Advocate Wajed Khan Bidkar filed the complaint at the Shivajinagar police station in Pune on March 10. Bidkar stated in the complaint that Pandya, who had the national flag wrapped on his body, indulged in alleged objectionable acts in the stadium after winning the finals of the T20 World Cup.

Bidkar claimed that Pandya’s actions were an offence under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971. When contacted, Bidkar said Pandya was seen dancing with his girlfriend with the national flag wrapped on him.