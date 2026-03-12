T20 World Cup victory celebrations: Pune lawyer files police complaint against Hardik Pandya for ‘insulting’ national flag

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A Pune-based lawyer has filed a complaint against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the celebrations after Indian team’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Ahmedabad.
Advocate Wajed Khan Bidkar filed the complaint at the Shivajinagar police station in Pune on March 10. Bidkar stated in the complaint that Pandya, who had the national flag wrapped on his body, indulged in alleged objectionable acts in the stadium after winning the finals of the T20 World Cup.
Bidkar claimed that Pandya’s actions were an offence under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971. When contacted, Bidkar said Pandya was seen dancing with his girlfriend with the national flag wrapped on him.
“This is an insult to the national flag. So I have filed a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station demanding action against Pandya. The police initially told me that the incident had not occurred in Pune. But I said that India’s flag is a symbol of national pride and so the complaint can be registered anywhere, in Pune as well…. I will be meeting the commissioner of Pune City Police on Friday demanding legal action against the cricketer,” said Bidkar.
Senior police inspector Girish Dighavkar of Shivajinagar police station said they have sought instructions from the higher authorities regarding this complaint.
A police officer said the legal provisions would be studied and there is a possibility that a complaint against Pandya may be forwarded to the Ahmedabad police for further action, as the incident has happened in their jurisdiction.