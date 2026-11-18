An organised syndicate operating from Pune and Mumbai allegedly smuggled over 12,000 Indian SIM cards to Dubai in small batches, with two of its members making frequent trips to the UAE to deliver the cards to a key operative, who then passed them on to Chinese cyber criminals running investment and task-based frauds targeting Indians. An investigation by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has revealed how the network built a steady supply chain of Indian mobile connections for cyber fraud operations being run from Dubai, using the identities of unsuspecting customers in Mumbai to procure the SIM cards.

Over the last five weeks, the Cyber Crime Police Station of Pimpri Chinchwad police has arrested a total of seven people from the organised Cyber racket. These seven include Nigdi resident, Sumant alias Nanu Ravindra Dasare (26), who joined hands with Chinese cyber criminals to operate a cyber fraud racket from Dubai. He was arrested after he was extradited to India through Interpol coordination following a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued at the request of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Probe revealed that, two of the seven arrested — Manish Wadhwa (44), from Ambernath, and Mahesh Chouthramani (60), from Kalyan in Mumbai, would make weekly trips to Dubai, carrying SIM cards in small boxes and in batches. They would hand these over to Dasare who coordinated the supply chain. Dasare, in turn, would hand over the SIM cards to the Chinese operatives involved in running the international cyber fraud operations targeting Indians.

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Given the sensitive nature of the fraud and its international links, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey supervised the investigation. “The SIM cards were procured in India in the names of customers but were never handed over to them. Instead, they were diverted to the Dubai-based network, where they were used for making calls to potential victims, registering fraudulent applications, linking bank accounts and creating email IDs under fictitious identities. The use of Indian mobile numbers enabled the fraudsters to carry out operations targeting Indian citizens from overseas.” said an officer who is part of the probe.

The police have found that the supply chain relied on exploiting new mobile connections as they were issued. Suraj Munjalal Chikawa (32), a resident of Vikhroli in Mumbai, and Raja Ashok Kumar (31), a resident of Thane, worked in the SIM card sales process. While approaching customers for issuing new connections, they would collect their details and complete the required formalities. However, instead of handing over the SIM cards, they would tell customers that the OTP had failed, the server was not working or that some other technical issue had prevented activation. The cards would then be retained and handed over to their associates for monetary compensation, the police said.

The probe has established that Dasare sourced around 12,000 SIM cards through Wadhwa and Chouthramani, who arranged their transportation to Dubai. The police are now examining the data from the seized SIM cards to establish how many cyber fraud cases they were used in and identify the extent of the network’s operations. The latest findings have added another dimension to the investigation that led to Dasare’s return to India through Interpol coordination. A case was initially registered with the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police against Tushar Amararam Chaudhary (29), a resident of Chikhali, and Adarsh Santosh Waghmare (27), a resident of Akurdi, for procuring bank accounts used by cyber fraudsters to receive money siphoned off from victims.

During the investigation, police found that the two had procured more than 150 bank accounts in different banks and handed them over to Dasare in Dubai. Money transferred by victims into these accounts was routed further through accounts provided by Dasare, with Chaudhary and Waghmare retaining their commissions. Dasare, according to the police, had joined hands with Chinese cyber operatives in Dubai. He initially worked for them on a monthly salary of 6,000 UAE dirhams, making calls and sending messages to targets as part of share trading and task-based investment frauds. He was also paid a four per cent commission on the amounts collected from victims. After understanding the functioning of the network, he entered into a separate arrangement with the Chinese operatives to procure mule accounts in bulk, earning a higher share of the proceeds.

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With Dasare operating from Dubai, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police initiated steps to secure his return. An LOC was issued against him following approval from senior officers. With the assistance of Interpol, he was traced and detained in Dubai before being deported to India. A police team took custody of him at Mumbai airport, following which he was arrested in the case.

An examination of his passport revealed that Dasare had travelled to Dubai around 25 to 30 times.