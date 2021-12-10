Symbiosis University Hospital organises meet on hernia surgery

The Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) is organising a conference on the “A to Z of Hernia Surgery” today (December 10) and tomorrow (December 11) at its Lavale premises.

Surgeons who specialise in hernia surgery and abdominal wall reconstruction (AWR) will share their experiences through lectures, panel discussions, debates and a live operative workshop.

Pune News | LPG cylinder bursts during illegal refilling, two injured

Over the duration of the two days, 20 national and international faculty members will be presenting every aspect of the surgery, including the latest advances ranging from various laparoscopic techniques evolved over the past decade, as well as concepts of robotic hernia surgery which is aimed at arming young surgeons aspiring to make the transition from open to laparoscopic procedures with authentic and reliable knowledge, Dr Vijay Natarajan, the CEO of SUHRC, said.

A competition is also being organised for the best video and e-poster, and a paper presentation will be held for surgical residents. The winner will get a travelling fellowship with the experts. Over 250 delegates have already registered for this conference.