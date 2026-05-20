Two Symbiosis students debarred from exam for wearing Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses

The students were debarred from that examination and the issue has been raised to the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University’s unfair means committee.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMay 20, 2026 09:56 PM IST
The Meta Ray-Ban glasses are luxury smart glasses that have cameras embedded in their frame.The Meta Ray-Ban glasses are luxury smart glasses that have cameras embedded in their frame. (Express photo)
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Two engineering students were found donning Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses during their examination on May 19 at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology in Pune. The students were debarred from that examination and the issue has been raised to the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University’s unfair means committee.

In a statement, Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor of the university, said, “Two engineering students were actually found wearing the Meta Ray-Ban glasses when they were giving their examination at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. The invigilator immediately found out that these are glasses that cannot be worn because they are the Meta glasses of Ray Ban and they can be used for other purposes like using ChatGPT or clicking pictures, etc.”

“No evidence as such was found of the students doing anything like that. However, the report has been filed to the unfair means committee, at the institution level, and then, of course, at the university level, where they will interact with the students and then decide the punishment. The students obviously have been debarred from that paper. And we are awaiting the committee’s report,” she added.

The Meta Ray-Ban glasses are luxury smart glasses that have cameras embedded in their frame. They include features like HD recording through a hands-free camera, speakers for built in audio, and AI support with Meta AI.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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