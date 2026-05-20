Two Symbiosis students debarred from exam for wearing Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses

Two engineering students were found donning Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses during their examination on May 19 at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology in Pune. The students were debarred from that examination and the issue has been raised to the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University’s unfair means committee.

In a statement, Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor of the university, said, “Two engineering students were actually found wearing the Meta Ray-Ban glasses when they were giving their examination at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. The invigilator immediately found out that these are glasses that cannot be worn because they are the Meta glasses of Ray Ban and they can be used for other purposes like using ChatGPT or clicking pictures, etc.”