Watch: Teachers, staff stage dance performance to welcome students back to school in Pune

Amid the rise in the attendance figures of students, from Class 5 onwards, in offline classes across schools bears testimony to the enthusiasm and excitement of pupils resuming a ‘normal’ academic schedule in Pune, a video circulating amongst parents’ groups on Thursday evening won much praise.

The short video captured the grand welcome which the teachers and staffers of Symbiosis School, Prabhat Road gave to students of Class 5, who started their first day back at school on February 10. The video showed students standing in an assembly formation, separated by a few feet, and facing teachers who performed Lezim, a popular Maharashtrian dance form.

Of a total student strength of 1,58,583 students in Pune above Class 5, 43,280 attended their offline classes on February 10, confirmed officials in the civic body. The numbers have been steadily increasing from February 1 when local administration allowed schools to open. However, many schools delayed the resumption of offline classes as the consent of parents took a while coming.

“The Covid-19 pandemic forced students to miss school for months and the excitement is so palpable now. In teachers, parents and the students. Everyone is overjoyed. We wanted to celebrate this moment, it means something to all of us,” Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director, Symbiosis Society, said.