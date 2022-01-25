Swimming pools reopened for athletes as PCMC eases curbs

DAYS after it imposed restrictions due to rise in Covid-19 cases, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reopened swimming pools, playgrounds and gardens under its jurisdiction. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil issued orders to this effect on Monday. The easing of restrictions was announced following a decision taken at a district review committee meeting presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In his order, the PCMC chief said that swimming pools run by the PCMC will remain open only for state, national and international-level sportspersons and trainers. No citizen other than sports persons will be allowed, he added. According to the order, all gardens within PCMC limits will remain open along with all playgrounds. “Use of masks and maintaining of social distancing norms will be mandatory,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has been witnessing rise in Covid-19 cases since January 1, forcing the administration to impose restrictions. However, since most of the patients have mild symptoms, and 95 per cent of them are isolating at home, the decision to ease restrictions has been taken, officials said.

In the order, the PCMC chief said if Covid norms are violated, the civic administration will take action under Section 188 of the IPC.

The civic administration said that between January 17 and January 23, it has taken action against as many as 961 citizens found roaming outside their homes without wearing masks. Fine worth around Rs 6.50 lakh has been collected from them, officials said.