Sweet or spicy?: Pune witnesses the rise of ‘swicy’ dishes

Written by Shrijita Acharyya

Sweet meets spicy. That’s the idea behind “swicy”, a flavour combination that has emerged as one of the biggest food trends on social media. From hot honey drizzled over pizzas and mango-coated chicken wings to Korean rice cakes in fiery sauces, chefs are increasingly pairing sweetness with spice to create bold, layered flavours.

The trend has made its way onto restaurant menus in Pune as well. While the term “swicy” may be new, chefs and diners say the flavour pairing itself has existed for years, with Indian cuisines long combining jaggery, tamarind and fruits with chillies.

For Pratham Konde, founder of Wings & Company, the restaurant’s mango peri peri wings were never created to chase a trend.

“We introduced the sauce when we launched in 2019. Back then, hardly anyone was pairing sweet, spicy and tangy flavours with chicken,” he said. “People don’t usually order a sweet starter, but those who enjoy it keep coming back.”

“It’s about balancing sweetness, spice and acidity instead of letting one flavour dominate,” Chef Vibhor Thorat said. “It’s about balancing sweetness, spice and acidity instead of letting one flavour dominate,” Chef Vibhor Thorat said.

Customer Sayak Sen, 28, said the wings strike the right balance. “You taste the sweetness of the mango first before the peri peri kicks in. Neither flavour overpowers the other, which makes every bite interesting.”

At Wise Monks Pizzeria on FC Road, the Pepperoni & Hot Honey pizza and its vegetarian counterpart, the Hawaiian Honey pizza, have been on the menu since the brand started as a cloud kitchen in 2023. Chef Vibhor Thorat said the restaurant prepares its signature hot honey using Kashmiri chillies, lime zest and honey sourced through the Moonshine Honey Project in Rajasthan. “It’s about balancing sweetness, spice and acidity instead of letting one flavour dominate,” he said.

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Regular customer Aaliyah Salaria, 20, said the pepperoni version changed her perception of sweet toppings on pizza, while Mehul Mehta, 36, said the Hawaiian Honey pizza has become a favourite among families and groups, proving the flavour combination appeals across age groups.

The trend has also found its way into desserts. 17- year-old Aditya Pareek said he discovered spicy cinnamon brownies on Instagram around two years ago and has been recreating the combination ever since. His version involves warming a fudge brownie before topping it with a pinch of Ceylon cinnamon and a tiny dash of cayenne or chilli powder. “The chilli comes in at the end and somehow makes the chocolate taste even richer,” he said.

Pepporoni and hot honey pizza at Wise Monks Pizzeria. (Express photo) Pepporoni and hot honey pizza at Wise Monks Pizzeria. (Express photo)

Food experts attribute part of the appeal lies in how our brains respond to contrasting flavours and that’s exactly the psychology behind why people enjoy such dishes. Sweetness softens the heat of chillies, allowing diners to enjoy the spice without it becoming overwhelming. The combination creates layers of flavour that keep the palate engaged, making each bite taste slightly different from the last.

At KINI in Koregaon Park, co-owner Jungyu Jeong, who goes by Jun, said the restaurant’s tteokbokki has remained one of its bestselling dishes for the past four years. Customer Sakshi Singh, aged 19, said while the gravy packs a noticeable chilli kick, the chewy rice cakes and subtle sweetness make the dish satisfying and authentic.

Yet, for many, the flavour is far from new.

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Tannistha Mazumdar (29) recalls growing up eating homemade chilli-jaggery pickle and later enjoying jaggery-chilli aloo chaat during her college days. “We’ve always had sweet and spicy combinations in Indian food,” she said. “Now it just has a new name.”

Whether “swicy” remains a social media buzzword or not, Pune’s restaurants suggest the pairing of sweetness and spice is more than a passing fad. For many chefs, it is a flavour profile they have been serving for years, one that continues to draw curious first-timers and loyal regulars alike.

(Shrijita Acharyya is an intern with The Indian Express)