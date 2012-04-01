Sweet Sippings

This evening witnessed a different accompaniment courting wine. At the ‘Wine,Fashion & Food’ event held recently at Courtyard by Marriott Pune City Centre,the delicate taste of Dia Wines were complemented by crème brule,apple pie and lemon cheesecake. The event was conducted in collaboration with Damyanti Raje Bhosale of Araliya boutique,and Sula Vineyards. Executive Chef Chandra Shekhar Pandey and sommelier Polina Bosco were at hand to guide the guests in enjoying the subtle confluence of tastes.

Treasure trove

The second edition of Dahavya Rangetun (From the Tenth Row) was launched recently at the hands of veteran actor,Shriram Lagoo. Authored by Vasundhara Kale,wife of renowned Marathi author V P Kale (Va Pu Kale),the book is a collection of her articles on news-making theatre plays of the 60s,70s and 80s. The pieces attempt to bring out the common man’s perspective of the plays. Poet Sudhir Moghe,drama critic,Vibha Deshpande,Va Pu Kales daughter,writer Swati Chandorkar,who has compiled the second book,and Sunil Mehta from Mehta Publications were also present at the launch.

European Panorama

This event promises to celebrate India’s romance with the expansive European landscape in the best possible way – through a film festival. The ‘Europe In Love’ festival will run from April 3-9,and will showcase close to 26 movies from France,Spain,Malta,Finland,Romania and more. Alliance Francaise de Pune,British Council,the National Film Archives of India and the Film and Television Institute of India are the official venues of the festival. Entry is free,but passes are available.

Write Talk

Writer Chetan Bhagat was in town for the launch of the India and Sri Lanka operations of the Canadian-developed,MAD Science,earlier this week. Bhagat spoke about science and the limitations imposed on it in the country. Science is not about getting marks. It is a discovery and a way of thinking. We have to think scientifically to progress, he said. Bhagat held the education system responsible for killing curiosity among children. Children should ask questions and challenge the conventional ways of learning, he added. According to Bhagat,the keys to a successful career are reasoning abilities,confidence and a good grip over English.

Flea Fair

Every weekend at Ishanya Mall is going to be a hearty combination of shopping,food and live music. The Bizarre Bazaar,to be held between 4pm to 11pm,will be a flea market that will be flexible to changes every weekend. Today it will come alive with 50 ‘quaint gazebo’ stalls,tarot reading,foot massages,nail art,refreshing cocktails by Tertulia and High Spirits,multi-cuisine food and the music of Alisha Pais and Blend No. 3220.

