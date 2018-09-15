Sweet revolution: Second phase of Honey Mission launched in Pune

As per the mission plans, 500 persons will be handed 5,000 boxes. So far, 52 persons have been given 520 boxes at the end of phase one. (Representational) As per the mission plans, 500 persons will be handed 5,000 boxes. So far, 52 persons have been given 520 boxes at the end of phase one. (Representational)

After the successful completion of the first phase of the Honey Mission, a project dedicated towards the strengthening the livelihood of farmers and those from the economically weaker sections, officials from the Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) are soon to enter the advanced stage of the mission.

Earlier this month, the Pune-based institute launched the second phase of the mission, in which they will be providing bee-keeping kits to trained bee keepers from Pune and western parts of the state.

“While our aim is to reach out to maximum people and create awareness about the important role played by honeybees in getting agricultural returns, we have widened this scope by reaching out to more bee-keepers,” said one of the in-charge authorities involved in this mission. Launched last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this “sweet revolution” gained popularity early on, with over 600 boxes being distributed in February this year.

As per the mission plans, 500 persons will be handed 5,000 boxes. So far, 52 persons have been given 520 boxes at the end of phase one. Part of the awareness, the CBRTI team has made intensive plans which they hope to help in roping-in younger bee-keepers into this business.

“So far, we have conducted two awareness drives in Latur and Karjat. We are in the process of identifying potential bee-keepers, who have adequate training. In the second phase, another 50 keepers will be added to the existing beneficiaries,” the officials said.

The Nagpur division has so far distributed 840 boxes among 84 bee-keepers, taking the total to 136 beneficiaries in Maharashtra since the start of the mission in February.

