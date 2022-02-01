Swear by Gandhian principles, will not accept another Godse role, promises Kolhe

NCP MP Amol Kolhe, who has been under fire since it came to light that he had played the role of Nathuram Godse in a short film, on Monday said he will not accept a similar role if it is offered to him in future. “No, I will not…If I am offered the role of Nathuram Godse in another movie in future, I will not accept it. This is because I don’t follow his ideology. I follow the ideology, values and principles that Gandhiji preached and practised,” Kolhe said.

Kolhe’s reaction comes after he first expressed “regret” on Saturday after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Alandi. On Sunday, he put out a Facebook post in which he again “apologised” to those whose sentiments were hurt by his playing Godse’s role. When asked whether he was saying “sorry” because of the severe criticism, Kolhe said, “My apology is to those whose sentiments have been hurt because I played the role of the Mahatma’s assassin. I am happy that today’s generation believes in Mahatma’s ideology of non-violence. And that’s what my ideology is. We should work unitedly to stop the false narrative of polarisation that is sought to be being spread in the country.”

Stating that such “small roles” will never diminish the values which the Mahatma stood for, Kolhe said, “Though I played Godse’s role in the film, I will never support such an ideology. Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts can never be stubbed out by such trivials…,” he said.

When asked as to what made him accept the role, the MP blamed the circumstances that prevailed in 2017. “My last role in a TV serial ended in 2009. After that, I was not getting roles which could boost my career…I accepted the role in 2017 though I did not agree to the ideology…as an actor, any role is a challenge…but it does not mean I adhere to that ideology,” he said. “I have not participated in the promotion of the movie neither have I released any video urging people to watch it on the OTT platform. The movie has been released on January 22 and I have no clue what response it is drawing.”

The controversy, Kolhe said, was about who played the role. “The current controvery relates to who played the role. It’s all about me. That’s unfortunate. Journalists, activists, intellectuals should have criticised me. Newspapers should have carried the criticism about me in one para…but they should have devoted rest of their story to prove how I was wrong in playing that role. There should have been an indepth investigation and analysis….Instead, everything seems to be focused on my playing the role,” he said.

And that’s why, Kolhe said, he is going to present the other side soon. “I am going to release a video soon presenting the other side…I will study the entire episode. What all happened before the assassination, the arguments from Godse’s side in the court and so on. I will study this in detail and present how Godse was wrong in what he did,” he said.