Swasthya Ghar Tak healthcare initiative to reach Maharashtra soon

Swasthya Ghar Tak, a healthcare initiative to provide door-to-door medical testing and treatment in rural areas, will reach Maharashtra soon. An initiative by DoctCo, a last-mile healthcare accessibility tech startup by Nimith Agarwal and Hemraj Parmar, Swasthya Ghar Tak commenced in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and is backed by India Covid Crypto Relief Fund.

“Started with one bus, UP now has 11 Swasthya Ghar Tak buses operating in rural areas of the state. These buses are fully equipped with IoMT (internet of medical things) devices, medicines, testing kits and paramedics on board. The buses are travelling across small towns to the most remote villages of India to provide free testing, diagnostics, medicines and teleconsultation with doctors to villagers,” said Nimith Agarwal, founder of Swasthya Ghar Tak.

“We aim to have a fleet of 100 buses that will travel through small towns and villages in Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and Andhra Pradesh. We will also give free medicines to the people we screen,” Agarwal said.

He added that many patients’ condition worsens because of lack of timely screening and diagnosis and due to delayed treatment. “Though the initiative started in June this year when the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, the door-to-door healthcare initiative is not confined to Covid-19 alone.”

Rs 1.5 crore has been donated by the India Covid Crypto Relief fund to provide tertiary level access and care to intermediate towns in the country where super-speciality hospitals and doctors are not readily available.

Sandeep Nailwal, co-Founder of Polygon and the founder of the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund, said, “Swasthya Ghar Tak will be providing access to testing, diagnostics and treatment of non-communicable disease in small towns and villages of Uttar Pradesh and Crypto Relief Fund will help support the needs of critical healthcare requirements by assisting them with available resources. It is a mammoth task to cover so many villages and reach out to lakhs of people. We are committed to providing help in every way possible to strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure.”

“This social initiative is being scaled up to reach 70 per cent of India’s population that resides in small towns, rural villages, and cities. All of our mobile bus units are equipped with thermal scanners, oximeters, ECG machines and other medical equipment and would be providing basic medication and treatment to people not only having early Covid-19 symptoms but also those with other ailments like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Each bus will also accommodate a three-member medical staff and one doctor,” said Nimith Agarwal.

“Swasthya Ghar Tak aims to deliver quality and trustworthy medical treatment in villages, tier-2 and tier-3 towns and cities. After Uttar Pradesh, the initiative will extend to other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. At present, its fleet is equipped to conduct over 231,000 screenings and tests and to treat more than 50,000 people. This would help a great deal since most people from tier-2 and 3 towns and cities lack access to quality medical treatment,” Nimith added.

During the second wave, Swastha Ghar Tak provided on-the-spot screening, consultation and treatment for Covid across 160 villages in UP, which contributed to curbing the spread of this disease in far-flung areas.