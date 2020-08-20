Swachh survey: After last year’s debacle, Pune finds its way back among top 20 clean cities

“The PMC has ranked 15th for cleanliness among cities with high population. The civic body ranked 37th last year,” said Dnyaneshwar Molak, in-charge of the civic Solid Waste Management department.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has managed to bounce bank to an extent in the Swachh Survekshan – the Centre’s ranking of the cleanest cities in India – as Pune has bagged the 15th position this year, after dropping several ranks to end at the 37th rank last year.

In the Swachh rankings announced by the Union Urban Development Ministry, Indore secured the top rank, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the second and third places, respectively.

“The PMC has ranked 15th for cleanliness among cities with high population. The civic body ranked 37th last year,” said Dnyaneshwar Molak, in-charge of the civic Solid Waste Management department.

“We are thankful to all those who participated and contributed towards improving the city’s ranking in the contest…,” he added.

Pune has ranked fourth in the state after Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Thane.

While the PMC had ranked reasonably well initially — 11th rank in 2016, 13th rank in 2017, and 10th rank in 2018 – it had dropped to the 37th rank in 2019, trigerring sharp criticisim against the civic administration by political parties as well as citizens’ groups.

The PMC had, however, claimed that while it had put in a lot of effort to improve its ranking, it had fallen short in submitting the requisite paperwork for the survey last year. This year, in a bid to imporve its ranking, the civic had focused on increasing public participation in the process.

