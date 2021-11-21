Swachh Survekshan: Pune is India’s 5th cleanest big city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has improved its ranking as the cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan by bagging the fifth position as against 17th rank last year in the category of the population over 10 lakh.

The Swachh Survekshan awards for 2021 were declared in Delhi on Saturday. The PMC has bagged the tenth position in a total of 4,320 cities in the contest and fifth position in cities with a population of over 10 lakh and it was 17th rank last year, said a PMC statement.

“PMC has bagged the best sustainable big city along with three-star in Garbage Free City (GFC) rating,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol who accepted the award for PMC.

He attributed the success to the joint efforts of citizens, social organisations and civic employees.

The PMC had secured 17th rank in 2020, 37th rank in 2019, 10th rank in 2018, 13th rank in 2017 and 11th rank in 2016. A drop to 37th rank in 2019 had led the civic administration come under sharp criticism from the political parties as well as citizens group.

The Union urban development department declared the ranking for cities on the basis of cleanliness practices.

Meanwhile, the opposition NCP in PMC said the Swachh initiatives by PMC were mere events as in actual situation there is hardly any change in cleanliness in the city.