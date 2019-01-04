Swachh Survekshan 2019: PMC hires another agency, this one to spruce up its ‘brand’

In its relentless pursuit of a higher ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2019, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a multimedia agency to improve its “brand” as a “clean city” on social media. The PMC had earlier appointed a private agency to improve its performance in the survey, and another one to help carry out its cleanliness initiatives.

The Swachh Survekshan, a survey under the Union government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, selects the 100 cleanest cities in India. In the 2018 survey, the PMC managed to clinch the 10th rank, three notches higher than its 2017 position (13th), and a rank higher than what it got in 2016 (11th). The civic body has inked a three-month contract with the agency — Indian Magic Eye Pvt Ltd — and is shelling out Rs 18 lakh for it.

The agency will post social media updates, advertisements and promotions for events pertaining to cleaning up the city. It will also undertake a promotional campaign for the PMC on social media, promote the Swachhta App, arrange celebrity endorsements, and put together radio spots, TV commercials and sky signs.

A month ago, the civic body had appointed KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, also on a three-month contract and at a cost of Rs 35.30 lakh, to improve its performance in the survey.

KPMG’s tasks included setting up a project implementation unit to study the PMC’s cleanliness initiatives, and planning programmes and projects to improve the civic body’s ‘problem areas’. The agency is also going to coordinate with other agencies that are undertaking on-site inspections across the city, and encourage local residents to participate in the survey.

Yet another agency, again on contract with the PMC, will help the civic body prepare a draft plan for its solid waste management department, and help implement it. The PMC will pay the agency Rs 99.49 lakh, for a period of 12 months, to impart specific training to civic staff, execute new programmes to increase revenue, and collect data on cleanliness initiatives.