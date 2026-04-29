SWaCH waste pickers to stop work by noon as heatwave intensifies

Written by Dhaani Sarwate

SWaCH waste pickers across Pune will cease outdoor work by 12pm daily, following Maharashtra’s heatwave directive.

Data collected by SWaCH revealed that out of Pune’s 1,018 waste feeder points, 37 percent receive municipal collection vehicles late, and 10 percent receive no vehicles at all. This leaves workers, mostly women, stranded in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The Maharashtra government’s heatwave SOP mandates a halt to outdoor work between 12 noon and 4pm for informal workers in sanitation and waste management.

SWaCH’s data shows waste pickers typically complete door-to-door collection by 10:30 to 11am. They then have to wait at feeder points until vehicles arrive in the afternoon. Feeder points are designated handover locations where collected waste is transferred to municipal vehicles.