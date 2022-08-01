Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti says won’t join any coalition, to fight polls alone

August 1, 2022 11:50:13 am
Swabhimani Paksha leader and former lawmaker Raju Shetti said Monday they have decided to shun coalition politics and go alone in future elections. Shetti, who was speaking to The Indian Express, said this decision was taken after the bitter experiences they had and also because of the overall degradation of politics in Maharashtra.
“We have decided to remain away from the slugfest and chart our own course,” said Shetti.
Shetti’s outfit the Swabhimani Paksha, the political wing of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, was part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi with its lone MLA Devendra Bhuyar remaining with the coalition till the end. However, Bhuyar was evicted from the outfit for his alleged anti-party activities.
The Swabhimani Paksha has representations in Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in various parts of the state. Although Shetti lost the 2019 elections from his home constituency of Hathkanagale in the Kolhapur district, the farmer’s organisation has pockets of influence in the cane belt and also in some other parts of the state.
Subscriber Only Stories
Explaining his decision to boycott all parties, Shetti said the level of politics in the state has gone down significantly and thus to be associated with any established political party is not feasible for them. “The recent happenings in the state have proved that political parties have divorced all semblance of ideology and it’s a free for all. In such circumstances as a farmer’s organisation it would not be feasible for us to be part of such an environment,” he said.
Henceforth, Shetti said, the organisation will fight all elections on the local level, state or national level on their own.
Shetti said that with politics becoming synonymous with money and muscle power, a small organisation like the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana would have to rely on donations from its members to fight elections. “Since our inception, we have relied on donations from our members and we will continue doing so. Recently, farmers pulled in money to purchase an SUV worth Rs 42 lakh so that the founder can travel across the state. So, I am not much worried about finances,” he said.
Shetti, however, said they would be open to adjustments on the local level. He added that in the Shirol taluka of the Kolhapur district, his home taluka, they would be open for adjustment with local Shiv Sena leaders even as the Paksha’s elected MLA has decided to side with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the party.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2022 starts August 6: Here’s what we know
Alia Bhatt reveals shooting for Heart Of Stone was a challenge amid her pregnancy: ‘There were so many layers for me to deal with’
Death threats to Haryana MLAs: Police arrest six, calls were made from Middle East numbers routed via Pakistan
Here’s what the colour of your vaginal discharge could mean
Covid-19 positivity rate rises over 9% in Delhi, second highest since January wave
Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats
10 killed, several injured as van gets electrocuted in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar
Sold thrice, raped many times, she overcomes trauma and eyes new life
LPG Cylinder Price Today, August 01, 2022: LPG price for commercial cylinders cut by Rs 36
Mortal remains of BSF jawans killed in Congo reach their native villages in Rajasthan
Amid a clash with MHT-CET, Maharashtra changes dates of some HSC supplementary exams
Watch: Sarina Wiegman’s press conference gate-crashed by jubilant England players after Euro 2022 final win