SUV, spotters and WhatsApp calls fail as gang stealing copper and oil from transformers busted in Pune

An SUV for movement to secluded locations and reconnaissance, two dedicated lookouts, and WhatsApp calls were used to avoid detection. These could not save a gang of thieves that targeted two dozen transformers across Pune’s rural areas for their valuable copper core and oil, the police said on Tuesday.

A large number of thefts of the copper core of power transformers had been reported across a wide area of the Pune rural jurisdiction over the last year, with the thieves striking in Narayangaon, Khed, Ranjangaon, Junnar, Vadgaon Nimbalkar, Bhigwan, Yawat, Uruli Kanchan, Jejuri, and Saswad.

Sleuths from the local crime branch (LCB) of the Pune rural police had observed a pattern in these thefts. All the transformers the thieves targeted were in remote and secluded areas—hills, riversides, and secluded land tracts. The thefts occurred in the dead of the night or early hours.