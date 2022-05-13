Suspicious object: Bomb squads reach Pune railway station

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) of the Pune city police and railway police were pressed into action on Friday after a suspicious object was found on the premises of Pune railway station, officers said. Senior officers of Pune city police and the government railway police (GRP) rushed to the spot.

GRP superintendent of police Sadanand Wayse Patil said, “A suspicious object was found on the Pune railway station premises. The BDDS teams from Pune and the railways are at the spot and conducting the requisite investigations. It appears to be a firecracker-like object. We are looking into it.”

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

As per sources at the Pune Railway Division, the object was discovered in the morning following which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed the city police which then secured the object and took it away.