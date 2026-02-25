‘Suspicious’ movement behind washroom leads to search at Yerawada Open Prison: Cell phones, power banks, charging cables seized

During a similar search at the open prison in September 2024, seven cell phones, five phone chargers, a power bank, and a vaping device were seized. (File Photo)

Five cell phones, two power banks and three charging cables, along with five SIM cards, were recovered following an extensive search conducted at Yerawada Open Prison in Pune. The search was conducted after an inmate was found handling a cell phone recently, officials from the minimum security facility said.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered on Tuesday by S T Gaikwad, a jailer posted as circle officer at the Yerawada Open Prison.

The police have booked a life term inmate and other unidentified suspects after the recovery of the contraband items, and an offence under provisions of the Prisons Act has been registered at the Yerawada police station in this regard.