Suspended MSRTC staff arrested for threatening to kill self during Government programme

February 23, 2022 10:11:27 am
An employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), who was suspended from service, has been arrested for allegedly disturbing government work and threatening to die by suicide.
The police have identified the accused as Vinod Bhoju Rathod, 30, a resident of the ST Colony, Swargate.
MSRTC official Ashok Sot has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in this connection at the Bhosari police station.
A press release stated that Rathod went to the divisional office of MRTSC in Dapodi on the evening of February 19. He allegedly abused senior MSRTC officials for suspending him from service without any cause. He allegedly threatened to kill himself and name the MSRTC officials in his suicide note. Police said he also caused a disturbance during a pre-planned programme of MSRTC in Dapodi.
Police sub-inspector B B Jonapalle, the investigating officer said, “Accused Rathod was holding a clerical post in MSRTC and was suspended from service. We arrested him under sections 353, 341, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code.”
