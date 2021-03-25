Suspended joint director of Town Planning Department arrested by Pune Rural Police

Pune Rural police have arrested a 55-year-old suspended joint director of the Town Planning Department, who is facing multiple charges including those of cheating, forgery, impersonation and disproportionate assets(file)

Pune Rural police have arrested a 55-year-old suspended joint director of the Town Planning Department, who is facing multiple charges including those of cheating, forgery, impersonation and disproportionate assets.

The suspended government official, identified as Hanuman Jagannath Nazirkar, a resident of Kothrud, has been booked since 2017 in two cases of cheating and forgery registered in Pune City and Navi Mumbai police jurisdictions, a case in Pune city on charges of having assets disproportionate to the known sources of income and a case of cheating through impersonation registered at Baramati police station in Pune Rural jurisdiction.

The cases of cheating and forgery pertain to allegedly duping people through forged land records.

Pune Rural police officials said Nazirkar had filed an anticipatory bail plea in one of the cases registered against him in Baramati, which was rejected by Bombay High Court a month ago. After that, a search has been launched for him.

Senior Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural Police said, “As part of the effort to trace the suspect, we were checking security camera footage from his various known previous locations. We got leads that he was in Nakinda area in Mahabaleshwar. We sent a team there and he was placed under arrest.”