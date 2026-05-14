Suspected IED found inside hospital in Pune, defused

"The police teams restricted access to the area upon reaching the site. The suspected object was secured by the BDDS and was to an open space at the Gliding Centre in Hadapsar. The device was thoroughly examined. It was then neutralised using a controlled explosion from a distance." an officer said.

Pune City police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) on Wednesday night defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a timer and a ‘low-grade explosive’ found inside a hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar. The BDDS team neutralised the device in a controlled explosion in an open space. Pune police, the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other state and central agencies are looking into the incident.

Senior police officers said terror angle was being probed with the Maharashtra ATS overseeing the investigation.

“Prima facie, it was a suspected IED with a low-grade explosive substance. The BDDS team has neutralised it. A probe is being conducted on war-footing to establish all the facts. A joint investigation by the local police, Crime Branch and ATS is underway,” said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.