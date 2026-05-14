Suspected IED found inside hospital in Pune, defused

"The police teams restricted access to the area upon reaching the site. The suspected object was secured by the BDDS and was to an open space at the Gliding Centre in Hadapsar. The device was thoroughly examined. It was then neutralised using a controlled explosion from a distance." an officer said.
Pune City police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) on Wednesday night defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a timer and a ‘low-grade explosive’ found inside a hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar. The BDDS team neutralised the device in a controlled explosion in an open space. Pune police, the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other state and central agencies are looking into the incident.
Senior police officers said terror angle was being probed with the Maharashtra ATS overseeing the investigation.
“Prima facie, it was a suspected IED with a low-grade explosive substance. The BDDS team has neutralised it. A probe is being conducted on war-footing to establish all the facts. A joint investigation by the local police, Crime Branch and ATS is underway,” said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.
The device was found outside a toilet in Usha Kiran Hospital located in the Kamdhenu Estate area of Hadapsar. Around 9 pm on Wednesday, the police received calls about a suspected IED found inside the hospital. The incident triggered panic in the hospital. Several police teams and the BDDS were dispatched to the location.
“The police teams restricted access to the area upon reaching the site. The suspected object was secured by the BDDS and was taken to an open space at the Gliding Centre in Hadapsar. The device was thoroughly examined. It was then neutralised using a controlled explosion from a distance,” an officer said.
Later, senior police officers including the top brass of Pune police visited the hospital and questioned the staff. “A thorough examination of CCTV cameras inside and outside the hospital is being conducted to probe who placed the device. Some staff members are being questioned,” an officer added.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More