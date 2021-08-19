Suspected drug peddler arrested in Pune, police recover hash worth Rs 10 lakh

The crime branch of the Pune city police has arrested a suspected drug peddler from Haryana and recovered hash worth Rs 10 lakh. Police have identified the accused as Vikas Babbarsingh Itkan (22).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the crime branch laid a trap and nabbed Vikas on Elphinstone Road in Khadki around 5 pm on Tuesday.

The police said they recovered 1 kilogram of hash from a bag Vikas was carrying. The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 10 lakh, they added. The police also seized a cell phone and Rs 500 from Vikas.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against him at the Khadki police station as per sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police suspect Vikas came to Pune from Haryana for supplying the banned drug. Investigation is on to find out his contacts in Pune.