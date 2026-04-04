Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare on Saturday sought to know why there was not a single BJP leader in the call detail records (CDR) released by activist Anjali Damania.
“Who is providing all this information to Anjali Damania? And how is it that not a single BJP leader is included in the list of CDR records released by her?” asked Sushma Andhare, deputy leader of the Thackeray faction. She was speaking at a press conference held in Pune on Saturday.
Andhare said while obtaining the CDR data is a positive thing, the source remains a mystery. “Anjali Damania claims that the then chief minister made 17 calls to Ashok Kharat. All incoming and outgoing records, timestamps, and call durations must be made public. When she mentions 17 calls from the then CM, the finger is pointed toward Eknath Shinde. However, what about those who granted ‘tourist destination’ status to Ashok Kharat’s Ishanyeshwar Temple and approved a Rs 1 crore beautification fund? Was there not a single call record found for them? There isn’t a single BJP person in Damania’s list. Something is fishy. We must investigate which BJP leaders called Kharat,” Andhare said.
When contacted, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said, “The investigation in the Kharat case is ongoing. No one should draw conclusions just yet. Let the investigation get completed. Everything will become clear.”
Despite the SIT (Special Investigation Team) investigating for several days, no information has been released, Andhare said. “We demand an inquiry into Ashok Kharat’s CDRs and his properties. The CM has announced in the House that members of the Shivanik Trust would be investigated. Then why hasn’t it happened?”
Andhare said Damania frequently leaks confidential government information. “Information doesn’t come from the SIT, but it comes from Damania. Does this mean the intention is not to bring the case to a logical end but merely to damage certain people’s reputation? This case involves the dignity of the daughters of Maharashtra; it is crucial to put the culprits behind bars. Simply targeting Rupali Chakankar will not suffice,” she said.
As for Rupali Chakankar, Andhare said she was summoned by the SIT probing the Ashok Kharat case. Andhare pointed out that Chakankar remained silent for three days before finally speaking up. “Did Rupali Chakankar manage the investigative agencies during those three days? Is she trying to signal that the agencies are in her hands and she can bypass the SIT?” Andhare asked.
Meanwhile, Anjali Damania shared a video explaining how she obtained information regarding this case.
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“This morning, I received clips from numerous people regarding Jayashree Khadilkar and Prakash Mahajan. They are questioning how and from where I got this CDR. I had already provided the full details about this in my audio; they should have listened to it carefully. I mentioned that I received this from an anonymous person, and whenever I fight such cases, a wealth of information reaches me. However, I also stated in the audio clip that I first sent this information to the DG Office, the CM Office, and Tejaswi Satpute, who is the head of the SIT,” Damania said.
The activist said, “Two days later, I investigated the data thoroughly using AI to verify whether it was authentic or not. Once I realised the CDR was genuine, I felt it was necessary to bring it before the public and the ‘court of the people.’ That is why I made the information public. I did so by uploading it to the cloud, verifying every number, and obtaining the entire list through AI. I have sent all of this, along with my findings, to all media channels; they should understand this before speaking.”
On Friday, Damania had alleged that not just Rupali Chakankar, but several leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called Ashok Kharat.
“Rupali Chakankar had made a total of 177 calls to Kharat, with a total conversation time of 33,727 seconds. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde had made 17 calls. His longest conversation lasted 21 minutes. Out of his 17 calls, 10 were incoming and 7 were outgoing,” she had alleged.
Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis.
Professional Legacy
Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles.
Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change.
Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities.
Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees.
Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area:
1. Political Shifts & Alliances
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala.
"BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls.
"Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections.
"NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections.
2. Civic & Administrative Accountability
"PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions.
"93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads.
3. Social & Labor Issues
"As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra.
"Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse.
Signature Beat
Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport.
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