Maharashtra: Sushil Kumar Shinde’ daughter appointed Congress’ executive president

Praniti Shinde replaces state minister Vishwajit Kadam as the executive president of the state unit for western Maharashtra.(Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Revamping the state executive of the party, the Congress on Friday appointed Praniti Shinde, daughter of Sushil Kumar Shinde, as the executive president of the state unit for western Maharashtra. City party chief Ramesh Bagwe and former legislator Mohan Joshi were appointed as the vice-president of the state unit under newly appointed state unit chief Nana Patole.

Shinde replaces state minister Vishwajit Kadam as the executive president of the state unit for western Maharashtra. Sitting legislator Sharad Ranpise and former legislator Anant Gadgil from Pune have made it to the state executive committee along with the senior Congress leaders, state ministers and former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan.

Bagwe’s appointment as the vice-president of the party’s state unit has led to speculation of a new city unit chief likely to be appointed for Pune.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.