Against all Odds | How a Pune wildlife expert fought against Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Sushil Chikane was diagnosed with GBS, a rare neurological disorder, in 2025. One and a half months later, he was crying every day, cursing himself, the medical system, and everybody around him.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
6 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Wilderness expert Sushil Chikane(Left) Wilderness expert Sushil Chikane before he was diagnosed with GBS. Last week, he took his first flight for his first safari to Jhalana Leopard Reserve. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)
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Using a walker, 38-year-old Sushil Chikane navigates his way into a popular bistro on the Baner-Pashan Link Road. There is a tremor in his hand, but not a drop spills from his cup of coffee. “The only thing that I cannot do today is climb steps without a walker or some assistance. A big thing that we achieved yesterday was to get up if I fall. It might take half an hour, but I will get up on my own,” he says.

On November 7, 2025, Chikane, a wilderness expert, uploaded a video on social media, captioned, “Trapped in my body, but finally waking up….” To the song The Hanging Tree, the video begins with a shot of Chikane bundled in a wheelchair. It goes on to show him immobilised in a hospital bed, a tube for food running through his nose. There are photos of doctors and physiotherapists helping him with basic actions, such as lifting a hand. It was the first of many intimate posts on an illness that, for hundreds of people, was mired in confusion and ignorance.

Sushil Chikane After being diagnosed with GBS, Sushil Chikane uploaded a video in 2025, captioned, “Trapped in my body, but finally waking up….” (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

The year 2025 had started in Pune with an outbreak of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system begins to attack the peripheral nerves. By January 22, 2025, Pune had reported more than 110 suspected cases of GBS.

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Two days after the Ganeshotsav Visarjan in September that year, Chikane, the director of the travel company Journeys, had woken up to a normal day in Bavdhan. He had recently returned from a three-month trip in Sikkim, where he was setting up a homestay with a Tibetan Buddhist monk. He had also visited Ladakh to climb the Himalayas. Four days earlier, he was also hiking in the Western Ghats, looking for snakes.

Sushil Chikane Sushil Chikane was diagnosed with GBS after he returned from a three-month trip in Sikkim, where he was setting up a homestay with a Tibetan Buddhist monk. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

But that day, working on a video from one of these trips, Chikane realised that he could not click the mouse on his computer. “By the evening, I couldn’t get up from my study chair. I realised that the entire body shutting down was not normal,” says Chikane.

Diagnosed with GBS in 2025

He was diagnosed with GBS. One and a half months later, Chikane was “crying every day, cursing myself, the medical system, everybody around me”. He was not able to go to the washroom by himself or even turn in his bed. “Except for my bowels and my breathing, I had no control over anything. Even the fingers didn’t move, the eyelids didn’t close,” he says.

One day at 5 am from a sanitised hospital room, Chikane managed to make a call to his mother, crying as he told her that he had not slept for 74 hours, though he desperately wanted to. Later that day, as his entire family gathered around his bed, his mother, Kumudini Chikane, a former school teacher, told him, “I did not raise you as a single parent so that you can want to die.”

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It was at that moment that Chikane decided to fight back. As the first step, he returned to the mountains in his mind. “When I started mountaineering, I was told, ‘never look at a peak as this will stress you out’. You look down, and take one step at a time,” he says. In his years at Fergusson College, Chikane had worked as a mountain guide to make money. Following the rules of the mountains, now, he stopped asking doctors when he would go back to work. He stopped asking if he would ever be fine.

“I had become a wilderness traveller because it would bring a change in my life and in society. That’s why I work with grassroots organisations rather than big corporations. I want to make a social impact. Similarly motivated, I decided to reach out to others who were impacted by the horrors of GBS. I began a project to document my story on social media,” he says.

Chikane had heard of GBS patients being wrongly treated for arthritis. A patient even lost her vision. Chikane roped in his sister, Suchitra Chikane, and his nine-year-old nephew, Naksh Chikane, to take photos and shoot videos to help with the posts.

Most of his Instagram stories are about the mental issues that come with GBS. “Nobody addresses emotions. Everybody talks about the medical factors,” he says. A heartwarming post shows Chikane struggling to move as a voice-over says, “According to all aerodynamic laws, the bumblebee cannot fly as its body weight is not in direct proportion to its wingspan. But, ignoring these laws, the bumblebee flies anyway.”

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He wrote about how frustrated he felt when he couldn’t curl his fingers. He talked about the vital role of physiotherapy. Even in the mountains, there are days when you feel that nothing is working. “You want to go back. You have to let that day pass because, maybe, the next day is better,” he says. People began to message him, and conversations began, including how patients become vulnerable to quacks and superstition.

As his condition improved, Chikane wrote every day. “People told me that they were taking screenshots of my stories and forwarding these. Strangers got in touch with me with varied experiences. There was concern, but also curiosity about how a fit and active guy like me could get GBS. Some people cried,” he says.

A few months later, Chikane was working on a long-pending book on a favourite creature, the snakes of the Andaman Islands. “People see snakes but don’t know what to do with them. In case a snake bites, they don’t know which snake it was. We had thought of writing a book for them. Whether we make money from the book was never important. We wanted to create a directory that people could use for the Andaman Islands,” he says.

With Ganeshotsav around the corner, Chikae is ready to celebrate. Last week, he took his first flight for his first safari to Jhalana Leopard Reserve. “I will be back in the wilderness soon,” he says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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