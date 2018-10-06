Survivors recall horror: crash, then darkness

Pune hoarding crash: On the adjoining hospital bed is 20-year-old Kiran Tosar. Employed with a private firm, Tosar was riding his two-wheeler with colleague Shubam Angul riding-pillion when the hoarding came down. Pune hoarding crash: On the adjoining hospital bed is 20-year-old Kiran Tosar. Employed with a private firm, Tosar was riding his two-wheeler with colleague Shubam Angul riding-pillion when the hoarding came down.

Recalling the horror, injured auto-rickshaw driver Yashwant Khobare (45) said the huge hoarding fell down with a crash and then there was darkness. Admitted to surgical ward 12 at Sassoon General Hospital, Khobare has suffered blunt trauma injury. “They took me for a CT scan and now my head feels so heavy,” he added. His son Shankar said that they received a call from the police informing them about the incident.

Khobare said that he had a woman passenger in the vehicle. “I don’t know what happened to her,” he added. On the adjoining hospital bed is 20-year-old Kiran Tosar. Employed with a private firm, Tosar was riding his two-wheeler with colleague Shubam Angul riding-pillion when the hoarding came down. Tosar, who suffered head injuries, is still in a daze. “I don’t know what happened except there was a huge crash,” he said.

At the trauma ICU, 55-year-old Umesh More underwent a surgery. He is stable but has been placed on artificial ventilation, said Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent, Sassoon General Hospital. Of the 11 injured, three took discharge against medical advice while three remain admitted. The rest of the injured were treated and discharged. Mayor Mukta Tilak met the injured at the hospital.

