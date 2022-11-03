scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Despite surveys, Maharashtra farmers continue to wait for insurance claims for crop loss

Maharashtra has seen 96.61 lakh applications for insuring crops over 57.63 lakh hectares of farmland. Farmers in the state have paid Rs 656.02 crore as their share of the premium to insure their crops

Officers of the agriculture department said surveys have been completed in many cases but the claims have not been settled yet. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Agricultural insurance companies are yet to settle claims for both mid-seasonal and post-harvest crop loss claims registered by farmers in Maharashtra. The claims have not been settled despite the surveys being completed on time and farmers intimating their losses.

This season, farmers from the state had reported crop loss twice during the kharif season. While a delay in monsoon had resulted in crop loss in July and August, heavy rain towards the harvest season had seen farmers losing their ready crops.

Maharashtra has seen 96.61 lakh applications for insuring crops over 57.63 lakh hectares of farmland. Farmers in the state have paid Rs 656.02 crore as their share of the premium to insure their crops. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana allows claims for both mid-seasonal as well as post-harvest losses for insured crops.

Also read |Farmers get Rs 50,000 incentive, Opposition again demands declaration of ‘wet drought’ in state

Reports from the Department of Agriculture show that the 53.48 lakh combined intimation both for mid-seasonal and post-harvest crop loss has been received by insurance companies. The combined claims on both accounts worked out to be Rs 1,766.79 crore, but till October 31, farmers have received just Rs 240.7 crore as compensation. Two companies alone account for Rs 1,456 crore worth of claims of which they have settled only Rs 9.90 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

Officers of the agriculture department said surveys have been completed in many cases but the claims have not been settled yet. Once intimation about crop loss is received, a company validates the claims and is expected to start the process of transfer of the amount into the accounts of the farmers.

Delay in the settling of claims, especially for post-harvest losses, would amount to financial hardship for farmers who have lost a significant portion of their earnings because of the heavy rain.

Also read |Rain sours hopes of Maharashtra sugarcane farmers as crushing to get delayed further

Agriculture insurance has come under severe criticism both from the ruling as well as the Opposition parties as companies have failed to adhere to the time limit to settle claims.

More from Pune
Advertisement

Agriculture commissioner Dheeraj Kumar had taken up the matter with the companies about the delay in claim settlement on several occasions but the problem continues to linger.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:41:50 am
Next Story

‘May be misused to detriment of country’: Delhi HC directs Tihar jail to inform on procedure for video call requests

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement