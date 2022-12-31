scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Survey shows highest absorption of office space in Pune in 2022

However, the possible resurgence of another Covid-19 wave has put office spaces on caution ahead of the new year.

The year 2022, for both office and residential real estate, was marked by improved absorption. As Covid-19 weaned, companies adopted either hybrid or called their work force back to their offices. (Representational)

Pune has seen the highest year-on-year absorption of office spaces in the country in 2022. The city, as per Savills India Research, a real estate research firm, saw absorption of 6.4 million square feet (mnsqft) of office space as compared to 2.9 mnsqft in 2021. However, the possible resurgence of another Covid-19 wave has put office spaces on caution ahead of the new year.

The year 2022, for both office and residential real estate, was marked by improved absorption. As Covid-19 weaned, companies adopted either hybrid or called their work force back to their offices. Thus, office space absorption, which was put on hold in 2020 and 2021, saw good absorption.

Savill’s research saw the top six cities — Pune, Mumbai, National Capital Region of Delhi (NCR), Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad — absorb 54.8 mnsqft of office space which in 2021 was 36.9 mnsqft.

“IT continues to drive the office market with 38.9% share of total leasing in 2022. With increased adoption of hybrid work, flexible workspaces contribution improved from 12.7% in 2021 to 14.1%in 2022. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) also maintained its pre-eminence at 12.2% share. Engineering and manufacturing, another important segment of demand registered approx. 8.2% share of demand in 2022,” the report said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

Incidentally, Pune saw the highest year-on-year increase in supply of new office space. At 7.3 mnsqft, this was a 136 per cent increase from the 3.1 mnsqft of absorption the city saw in 2021. Across the country, new supply stood at 53.4 mnsqft which was a 45.1 per cent increase from the 36.8 mnsqft of supply in 2021. Rentals have remained more or less stable as vacancy is almost the same at a little more than 18 per cent.

While the first half of 2022 saw robust absorption, the second part saw some caution creeping into the market. This was mostly because of signs of a global slow down which can affect the Indian markets as well.

More from Pune

Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India, pointed to the inherent strength of demand in India. “The bounce-back further establishes two things: the flex spaces proposition is on solid ground, and secondly, office occupancies have returned resoundingly, even for the tech sector. These and several other factors speak to the long-term potential of the office market in India. While the need to remain vigilant is unquestioned, the policy ecosystem and industry actions will hopefully create the right path in 2023,” he said.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 12:34 IST
Next Story

Body of woman found partially buried behind ex-BJP legislator’s bungalow in Satara; probe launched

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close