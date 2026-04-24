Survey shows 35% drop in recorded dragonfly, damselfly populations in Western Ghats

Researchers flag concerns of deeper ecological distress

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readApr 24, 2026 06:54 PM IST
Researchers were able to document about 65% of the dragonfly and damselfly species historically recorded in the region.Researchers were able to document about 65% of the dragonfly and damselfly species historically recorded in the region.
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A survey conducted across five states found that only about 65% of known Odonata — an order of insects that includes dragonflies and damselflies — populations could be documented in the Western Ghats, flagging concerns among researchers of early indicators of deeper ecological distress.

“This study is a result of one of the most extensive Odonata surveys across Western Ghats. Our survey could recover only 65% of known Odonata fauna of the Ghats, indicating plausible loss of species and habitats,” said Dr Pankaj Koparde, a TEDx speaker and Pune-based DST (Department of Science & Technology) Young Scientist awardee
Koparde, who led the first of its kind extensive survey — undertaking rigorous fieldwork across a wide range of freshwater habitats, including rivers, streams, waterfalls, ponds, lakes and dams and mapping Odonata populations across 144 sites spanning five states — has strongly urged for a need to expanding research efforts.

Koparde is an evolutionary ecologist and assistant professor at the Department of Environmental Studies at MIT World Peace University.

On the study

Conducted between February 2021 and March 2023, the scale and spread of the survey make it one of the most extensive recent efforts to assess freshwater biodiversity in the Western Ghats, a 1,600-kilometre mountain chain along India’s west coast and a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot. The study also highlights variations across states. Maharashtra, where the highest number of sites (105) were surveyed, recorded 100 species, including 12 endemic ones. Kerala, despite fewer sampled sites (14), showed a high concentration of endemic diversity with 33 endemic species among 83 recorded. Karnataka (17 sites) recorded 64 species with 6 endemics, Goa (3 sites) documented 35 species including 4 endemics, while Gujarat (5 sites) recorded 18 species with no endemic species observed.

The concern though is the potential shortfall of nearly 35% of these ecologically critical insects The concern though is the potential shortfall of nearly 35% of these ecologically critical insects

143 species recorded

Researchers were able to document about 65% of the dragonfly and damselfly species historically recorded in the region. Over the course of the study, the team recorded 143 distinct odonate species, including 40 endemic to the Western Ghats. “Odonates are highly sensitive to environmental changes because they depend entirely on freshwater ecosystems for reproduction. As a result, they are widely regarded as ‘indicator taxa’, meaning their presence, or absence, directly reflect the ecological health of water bodies,” Dr Koparde said.

35% shortfall flagged

The concern though is the potential shortfall of nearly 35% of these ecologically critical insects. “Our study points to multiple, intensifying threats across the Western Ghats. These include linear infrastructure development, hydropower projects, severe pollution and large-scale land-use changes. Additional pressures such as unregulated tourism, recurring forest fires and the growing impact of climate change are further fragmenting and degrading these ecosystems,” Dr Koparde said. He also added the research “adds value to current literature, fills an important gap, and lays the foundation for prioritising Odonata-rich areas for conservation.”

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The study was also conducted with Arajush Payra (PhD Scholar, MIT-WPU Pune), Amey Deshpande (MSc Student, MIT-WPU Pune) and Reji Chandran (Society for Odonate Studies, Kerala).

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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