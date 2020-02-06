Surrendered Naxal Gopi deposes before Pune court, identifies ‘Maoist’ Bhelke

Surrendered Naxal Nirangsai Darbarsingh Madavi alias Gopi. Surrendered Naxal Nirangsai Darbarsingh Madavi alias Gopi.

Surrendered Naxal Nirangsai Darbarsingh Madavi alias Gopi of Gadchiroli deposed before the special court in Pune on Wednesday as a witness against accused Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanavare.

Bhelke alias Rajan alias Aditya Patil and Kanchan alias Bhoomi alias Sonali Patil, both from Chandrapur district, were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in Pune in September 2014 as alleged operatives of the Golden Corridor Committee of banned CPI-Maoist. The duo were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Both are lodged in Yerawada jail in Pune. In the chargesheet filed against the couple, ATS had attached statements of surrendered Naxals Gopi and Krushna alias Birju Dorpate.

Gopi, who joined the Maoist movement in 2002, surrendered to police in Gadchiroli on November 11, 2014, as per a government scheme. Gopi was the area secretary of 3 K Dalam of CPI-Maoist operating in Korchi, Kurkheda in Gadchiroli. In his statement to the ATS, which is included in the chargesheet against Bhelke and Kanchan, Gopi had stated that the couple were active members of banned CPI-Maoist. In his statement, Gopi also named members of Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), who allegedly came to the jungles in Gadchiroli with Milind Teltumbde.

Gopi appeared before special judge S R Navandar Wednesday. Bhelke was also produced before the court, but Kanchan was not as she has been admitted in hospital for treatment.

During his chief examination by advocate Vikas Shah, Gopi identified Bhelke before the court and said he knows both Kanchan and Bhelke. Gopi said that Bhelke was working closely with CPI-Maoist leader Deepak alias Milind Teltumbde. Gopi also told the court that Kanchan used to provide medical treatment to members of Naxal dalam (of CPI-Maoist). Gopi said he left the Maoist movement because he was suspected by his comrades of being a police informer.

Meanwhile, during cross examination by defence lawyer Rohan Nahar, Gopi said that after surrendering, he received Rs 3.66 lakh from the government. Gopi said that since his surrender, he has been residing in Gadchiroli near a police establishment.

Nahar alleged that Gopi has given his statement regarding Bhelke and Kanchan under the instructions of police and it is based on “hearsay”. But Gopi denied the allegation.

According to the chargesheet filed by the ATS, Bhelke and Kanchan had allegedly come in contact with several youths from slums in Mumbai and Pune and tried to indoctrinate them in the Maoist movement. An ATS probe revealed that the couple had obtained PAN cards in the name of Aditya Suresh Patil and Sonali Aditya Patil.

Probe also revealed that using the fake identity of Aditya Patil, Arun Bhelke allegedly approached Arun Kamble, the then corporator from Govandi in Mumbai. Bhelke had allegedly mentioned Kamble’s office address on his Aadhaar card form.

Meanwhile, Kanchan, who has long been suffering from a heart disease, came in contact with Bhelke and became an active member of his ‘Deshbhakti Yuva Manch (DYM)’ in Chandrapur, which was later named by the police as a “front” of the banned CPI-Maoist. Kanchan is currently in the ICU of the Sassoon Hospital. Her application seeking bail on medical grounds was rejected by the court in October last year.

