Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin takes charge as Pune Armed Forces Medical College director

Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin Wednesday took charge as the director and commandant of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

A graduate of the AFMC, Vice-Admiral Sarin was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services on December 26, 1985. She has the distinction of having completed two post-graduate degrees in Radiodiagnosis from AFMC Pune and Radiation Oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. In addition, she has been trained in Gamma Knife Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.

During a career spanning 37 years, the officer has held prestigious academic and administrative posts. She has served as professor & HoD of Radiation Oncology Army Hospital R&R Delhi and Command Hospital/AFMC Pune, commanding officer INHS Asvini, Mumbai and command medical officer at Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and Western Naval Command, Mumbai, said a statement issued Friday.

For her distinguished career, Vice-Admiral Sarin was conferred with Vishisht Seva Medal in 2021. She was also awarded Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 2017, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation in 2013 and Chief of Naval Staff Commendation in 2001.