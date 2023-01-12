scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin relinquishes command of AFMC, is now DGMS Air

Arti Sarin, an alumna of AFMC, is an academician and administrator and has the distinction of having completed two post graduate degrees.

Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin (Express photo)

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin relinquished the command of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) on January 10. The Flag Officer has assumed the prestigious appointment of Director General Medical Services (Air).

Sarin, an alumna of AFMC, is an academician and administrator and has the distinction of having completed two post graduate degrees in Radiodiagnosis from AFMC and Radiation Oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, complimented with training in Gamma Knife Surgery from University of Pittsburgh.

In a career of 36 years, the Flag Officer has held prestigious academic and administrative appointments, including Professor & Head Radiation Oncology Army Hospital R & R Delhi and Command Hospital / AFMC Pune, Senior (Medical Superintendent) Registrar INHS Asvini Mumbai, Commanding Officer INHS Asvini, Mumbai, Command Medical Officer, Southern Naval Command Kochi and Command Medical Officer Western Naval Command Mumbai.

In recognition of her dedication to patient care and service, she has been awarded the Presidential award ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ in 2021. She has also been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2013) for distinguished service.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
More from Pune

During her tenure as Commandant, AFMC, the institution excelled in academics, research and extracurricular activities, an official statement issued Thursday said. Establishment of Centre for Preventive Oncology at AFMC, Pune; MoUs with premier institutions like NIV, Pune; Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and IIT, Mumbai for collaborations in biomedical research and innovations in healthcare planning and delivery are some of the significant projects envisioned during her tenure.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 16:56 IST
Next Story

This pride parade, an important question: Which queer people can be free?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close