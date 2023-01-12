Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin relinquishes command of AFMC, is now DGMS Air

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin relinquished the command of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) on January 10. The Flag Officer has assumed the prestigious appointment of Director General Medical Services (Air).

Sarin, an alumna of AFMC, is an academician and administrator and has the distinction of having completed two post graduate degrees in Radiodiagnosis from AFMC and Radiation Oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, complimented with training in Gamma Knife Surgery from University of Pittsburgh.

In a career of 36 years, the Flag Officer has held prestigious academic and administrative appointments, including Professor & Head Radiation Oncology Army Hospital R & R Delhi and Command Hospital / AFMC Pune, Senior (Medical Superintendent) Registrar INHS Asvini Mumbai, Commanding Officer INHS Asvini, Mumbai, Command Medical Officer, Southern Naval Command Kochi and Command Medical Officer Western Naval Command Mumbai.

In recognition of her dedication to patient care and service, she has been awarded the Presidential award ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ in 2021. She has also been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2013) for distinguished service.

During her tenure as Commandant, AFMC, the institution excelled in academics, research and extracurricular activities, an official statement issued Thursday said. Establishment of Centre for Preventive Oncology at AFMC, Pune; MoUs with premier institutions like NIV, Pune; Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and IIT, Mumbai for collaborations in biomedical research and innovations in healthcare planning and delivery are some of the significant projects envisioned during her tenure.