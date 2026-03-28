Suresh Kalmadi Sports Centre inaugurated at Dr Kalmadi Shamrao High School

The newly developed sports ground and the Suresh Kalmadi Sports Centre was recently inaugurated at the Dr Kalmadi Shamrao High School, Pune located in Ganeshnagar and operated by the Kaveri Group of Institutes.

Suresh Kalmadi played an important role in giving Pune recognition at an international level, especially in the field of sports . These contributions include the Pune International Marathon, the creation of the Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports City at Mahalunge-Balewadi, and Pune’s successful bid to host the Commonwealth Youth Games in the year 2008.

To honour these very contributions, the Suresh Kalmadi Sports Centre has been established at the Kannada Sangha’s Kalmadi Shamrao High School in Ganeshnagar. As part of this initiative, two state-of-the-art basketball courts have been created. The Advik Foundation extended financial assistance amounting to Rs 65 lakh to facilitate the development of these sports facilities at Karnataka High School.